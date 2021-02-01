Sheriff Cain has placed Vinton County under a Level 2 Snow Emergency as of 6:45 p.m on Feb. 1, 2021.

A Level 2 Snow Emergency means that roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads.

Residents should contact their employers to see if they should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution when commuting.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments