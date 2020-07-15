There are multiple summer feeding initiatives offered to children and adults alike throughout Vinton County, but some operations have been adjusted in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
According to Feeding America, roughly 18 percent of residents in Vinton County are experiencing food insecurity; that’s more than 2,000 people. Food insecurity is a term defined as having difficulty accessing reliable sources of affordable and nutritious foods.
Blessing boxes, an initiative of Project Feed-VC, will also be stocked with perishable food items throughout the summer and beyond. These communal, outdoor food pantries are located all around the county:
- Four in McArthur: In front of the Job and Family Services office; in front of Hammond Insurance; at Wyman Park; and at the church across from the fairgrounds
- One in Hamden: at the side of the post office building
- One in Allensville: at Allensville Christian Church in front of West Elementary
- One in Zaleski: the location moves around to several locations.
- One in the Creola area: in front of Ebenezer Church
- One in Wilkesville: in front of the old fire station
The items inside each box are donated by the public, and many of the boxes have local sponsors. Project Feed-VC accepts non-perishable food items, toiletries and pet food.
In addition, St. Francis Evangelization Center and CARE United Methodist Outreach serve hundreds of individuals and families in Vinton County through their combined food pantry, located in McArthur.
The organizations also typically visit their four mobile sites in Ratcliffburg, New Plymouth, Wilkesville and Zaleski on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but because of the pandemic, the organizations have not been visiting these sites. Instead, people in need of food can visit their McArthur pantry, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30pm Monday through Thursday.
“We ask that you stay inside your vehicle to insure that we are keeping everyone as safe and healthy as possible,” St. Francis Evangelization Center said in a social media announcement. “If you have questions or need further assistance call us. Sorry for any inconvenience. “
St. Francis has hosted produce and other food giveaways this summer.
St. Francis operations manager Ashley Riegel previously told The Courier that transportation is a “major obstacle” for many in terms of obtaining nutritious food. The mobile food distributions help those who may not be able to or make it to McArthur to go shopping at the county’s grocery store; it’s even more so helpful to those who can’t afford to buy fresh food.
According to CARE United Methodist Outreach 2018 end of year report, which contains data collected by the Southeastern Ohio Foodbank. The ministry serviced more than 420 families, and each family visited its food pantry roughly six times that year. An estimated 18 meals were provided to each individual visit/event (six days worth of food with three meals per day), resulting in 117,504 meals delivered per year.
The average cost per meal varied greatly, according to CARE, and it all depended on how much food was donated, how much was purchased through the Southeast Ohio Foodbank, and how much food was purchased from the local grocery store. Thus, meals ranged from 38 cents to $2 each.
