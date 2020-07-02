There will only be two opportunities to catch a patriotic fireworks display in Jackson County this 4th of July, and unfortunately you will have to pick one.
On Saturday, July 4th, firework displays will be held in both Oak Hill and Wellston around the same time, so you will have to decide which display you will want to take in.
Oak Hill
The fireworks display in Oak Hill, hosted by the Oak Hill Athletic Boosters, will be set off on Saturday, July 4 at 10 p.m. The fireworks are launched just above the old Oak Hill High School football field, located at Western Avenue and East Cross Street.
Also the boosters announced that the fish sandwich booth will open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 3, and again on Saturday, July 4, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. A parade will be held on July 3, at 6 p.m. The parade will line up at 5:30 p.m. at the old high school bus lot. Normal parade route like in the past.
Wellston
The fireworks display in Wellston, hosted by Wellston Main Street in partnership with The Courier, will be set off after 9:45 p.m. That firework show will also be on Saturday, July 4, near the Wellston Fire Department Station #2, located on 2nd Avenue in Wellston.
There will be no downtown activities in Wellston this year, other than the fireworks display, due to concerns relating to COVID-19 and the safety of the community.
When taking in either of these firework displays, be sure to follow social distancing guidelines relating to COVID-19.
The Oak Hill Athletic Boosters and Wellston Main Street are the only two local groups that kept a fireworks display going this year despite everything that has happened with the global COVID-19 health crisis.
The fireworks display, along with Independence Day activities, in the City of Jackson, that was slated for July 3, were canceled back in May. The Jackson Fourth of July Committee said they made the decision to cancel due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, and the fact that fireworks had to be ordered by May 15.
