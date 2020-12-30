Here are the weekly updates of COVID-19 cases in Jackson and Vinton Counties.
Jackson County:
Jackson County is now listed as number 26 out of 88 Ohio Counties ranked by highest occurrence per population. The higher the number, the better. Also, Jackson County remains “red” meaning there is a very high exposure and spread in the community.
This past week, the Jackson County Health Department received its first shipment (200 doses) of the recently approved Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
The health department is reporting that the cumulative total, as of Dec. 26, stands at 1,910 lab-confirmed (positive) cases.
Currently, there are 131 active cases in Jackson County.
It also reported 134 probable (likely) cases of COVID-19. A probable case is defined as an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness and is epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case or an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness with supportive lab results, but does not have testing done.
The health department is also reporting 16 positive antibody tests. The CDC reports that an antibody blood test checks your blood by looking for antibodies,
which show if you had a previous infection with the virus. These are separate tests from lab-confirmed case tests.
There are 20 hospitalizations. There have been a total of 115 individuals with lab-confirmed cases that were hospitalized at some point this year.
The health department is reporting that 35 percent of the 1,910 confirmed cases have an underlying health condition. The breakdown of gender infected is 57 percent female, and 43 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is now 0-99.
Sadly, there have been a total of 30 deaths in Jackson County to date.
Vinton County:
The first vaccines were given to in the county on Dec. 28 for those who qualify for Phase 1A. This includes first responders, healthcare workers taking care of active COVID-19 patients, and those living or working in congregate care facilities such as nursing homes. Vinton County Health Department received two shipments of 100 vaccinations each for a total of 200 doses.
For those hoping to see if they are eligible, residents can fill out a registration form online here. The registrations will be evaluated and calls will be made to those who qualify to schedule an appointment for vaccination. Shots are being given at the Vinton County Health Department building.
Those who register and don’t qualify for Phase 1A can be added to a list once their phase is reached.
Vinton County is still holding on as one of four counties currently trending orange in the state. Other Level 2 counties include Hocking, Gallia, and Monroe. All other counties are at Level 3 and are trending red. This could change once the information is updated during Governor DeWine’s weekly Thursday press conference.
Thankfully, there are no new deaths to report after last weeks spike that added four deaths bringing the total to eleven.
Case numbers have risen to 452 confirmed with 40 probable cases waiting test results. There are currently 32 active cases.
449 people have recovered from COVID-19 and there are only two residents in the hospital.
