The Vinton County Health Department is partnering with the Vinton County Emergency Management Agency to lead the process of vaccinating county residents. The main goals of the partnership is to get the most vulnerable residents vaccinated and kids back into classrooms safely.
VCHD has decades of experience in preparation and mass vaccinations, most recently with the H1N1 pandemic as well as the seasonal flu. VCEMA provides information and resource support to those in the county and have made the commitment to assist in any way possible during the vaccination rollout.
Phase 1B vaccinations are set to begin Jan. 19th starting with those 80 years of age and older. Vinton County will be receiving 300 doses of the vaccine with it being split evenly between VCHD, Shrivers Pharmacy, and Hopewell Health. VCHD will be doing vaccinations by appointment only. Those who are eligible and wishing to make an appointment can call 740-596-5233 or fill out pre-registration at this address.
There is currently no details for the distribution at Shrivers Pharmacy or Hopewell Health but updates will be made as information is made available.
For further information into the vaccine, residents are encouraged to visit the VCHD website. Further announcements regarding the vaccine will be listed there and on social media.
