McARTHUR — The Vinton County Junior Fair will take a hiatus this year.
The Vinton County Agricultural Society issued a statement on May 21 stating that the 2020 Jr. Fair is canceled.
"Due to increased costs of operation and new mandates, it was not financially feasible to operate the fair," the notice stated. "We are aware of the difficult situation this puts all members in and are truly sorry for the impact this has created."
The Agricultural Society noted that its members would contact buyers to offer participants a chance for those who complete their market projects to enter into a "species specific pool."
Those who wish to complete their market projects can create a two-minute video featuring the project. More details on this process will be announced in the future.
"We plan to make the 2021 Vinton County Jr. Fair better through use of the resources that we currently have to save for future Vinton County Jr. Fairs," the release stated.
