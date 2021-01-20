Here are the weekly updates of COVID-19 cases in Vinton and Jackson Counties.
Vinton County:
Vinton County has made a huge jump up the list of Ohio Counties ranked by highest occurrence per population. Vinton has been consistently ranked towards the bottom of the 88 counties but Governor Mike DeWine revealed in his Jan. 14 press conference that the county is now ranked at number 42. Previously on Jan. 7, the county was ranked number 78.
Only six counties on the list separate Vinton from Hamilton, a county now considered a Level Four Public Emergency with severe spread of the virus. Two counties have been added to the watch list, Clermont sitting adjacent to Hamilton and Lorain up in the Northeast.
This jump means that the number of cases is growing in relation to the population of the county. Vinton is still trending “orange” at a Level Two Public Emergency indicting increased spread and risk.
As the total number of cases in Ohio climbs, so do the cases in Vinton County. According to the update posted on the Vinton County Health Department on Jan.17, there have been in total 606 cases with 71 currently active. 66 probable cases are also being reported. A post on Jan. 18 states that another confirmed positive case has been reported with 54 active cases.
The number of deaths and hospitalizations hasn’t changed since last week, remaining at 13 deaths and 4 hospitalizations. 588 cases have recovered in the county.
Jackson County:
The Jackson County Health Department is reporting that the cumulative total, as of Jan. 17, stands at 2,419 lab-confirmed (positive) cases.
Currently, there are 104 active cases in Jackson County.
It also reported 145 probable (likely) cases of COVID-19. A probable case is defined as an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness and is epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case or an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness with supportive lab results, but does not have testing done.
The health department is also reporting 28 positive antibody tests. The CDC reports that an antibody blood test checks your blood by looking for antibodies, which show if you had a previous infection with the virus. These are separate tests from lab-confirmed case tests.
There are 23 current hospitalizations. There have been a total of 143 individuals with lab-confirmed cases that were hospitalized thus far.
The health department is reporting that 37 percent of the 2,419 confirmed cases have an underlying health condition. The breakdown of gender infected is 58 percent female, and 42 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is now 0-100.
Sadly, there have been a total of 44 deaths in Jackson County to date.
