WELLSTON — The Wellston City School District reopened this past week for the 2020-2021 school year.

The students returned the week of Aug. 24 with a staggered start. Students with last names beginning A-L attended Aug. 24-25, while students with last names beginning M-Z attended Aug. 26-27.

On Aug. 28, all students (A-Z) worked remote from home as a practice run and were set to resume a traditional 5-day per week schedule on Monday, Aug. 31, but that didn’t happen.

“It’s been a great week filled with excitement as students have returned,” stated Wellston City Schools Superintendent Karen Boch. “This week, we were scheduled to go full force (5-days).”

Boch added, “However, with the increase in COVID-19 cases not necessarily in Wellston, but Jackson County, we will remain on hybrid schedule through September 18.”

Students with last names beginning with A-L will attend on Monday and Tuesday. Students who are at home on Monday and Tuesday will be completing lessons provided by their teachers (Google Classroom, etc.)

On Wednesday, all students will be participating in lessons via Google Classroom or Google Meet.

Those students with last names starting with M-Z will come to school on Thursday and Friday. Students who are at home on Thursday and Friday will be completing lessons provided by their teachers (Google Classroom, etc.)

“We appreciate your understanding as we work to maneuver through this unprecedented time,” Boch said.

