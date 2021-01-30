Sheriff Tedd E. Frazier has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency for Jackson County as of 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.

Conditions for this level of emergency merits caution when traveling on roadways in the area as they could be hazardous.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments