Vinton County is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 a.m. Sunday Jan. 31, 2021.

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for any amount of freezing rain, or when 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected to cause a significant inconvenience, but not serious enough to warrant a warning

