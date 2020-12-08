WELLSTON — The Wellston City School (WCS) District released Monday that students at Wellston High School, Wellston Intermediate School, Wellston Middle School, and Wellston’s Bundy Elementary are moving to a remote learning format starting Wednesday, Dec. 9.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and remote learning the Wellston City School District has seen an increased need for our students and families to have access to internet connectivity,” explained Wellston City Schools Superintendent Karen Boch. “Thanks to a state funded broadband grant, our technology department has been able to expand our district WiFi connectivity to these six locations across the district.”

Boch added, “In most cases the connection covers the entire lot and works the same as if you are sitting in a classroom. Please feel free to park in any of these designated locations when you need connectivity. All student assigned Chromebooks will automatically connect.”

WCS Outdoor Wifi Locations:

  1. Bundy Front Parking Lot
  2. Intermediate Side Parking Lot (Pickup/Dropoff lot)
  3. Wellston High School Front Parking Lot
  4. Wellston High School Gym Side Parking Lot
  5. Board of Education Office Front & Rear Parking
  6. District Bus Garage Parking (Front parking area)

Boch noted that “in-person” learning for all students would resume on Jan. 4.

jshaver@vintonjacksoncourier.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments