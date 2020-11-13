WELLSTON — The Wellston City School (WCS) District has decided to return students at Wellston High School back to virtual learning format beginning Monday, Nov. 16.
Wellston City Schools Superintendent Karen Boch explained that there have been questions raised regarding the status of "in-person" learning since Jackson County is now red (level 3) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.
"Going red as a county doesn't necessarily trigger an automatic change to our in person learning status," explained Boch. "We have to look at several data points including number of students and staff with COVID-19 cases, the number of households with COVID-19 cases and the number of students quarantined."
Boch stated, "With that being said, Wellston High School (WHS) currently has about 20 percent of the students quarantined. Therefore, beginning Monday, Nov. 16, Wellston High School only will be moving to remote learning through the end of Thanksgiving Break (Nov. 25-30)."
She explained that this is due to the number of students quarantined not because of case-to-case spread. Boch noted that "in-person" learning will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Additionally, all practices, meetings, games, events, etc. are canceled until Dec. 1 as well.
WCS will be providing food pickup opportunities for its WHS students during this two week period. Stay tuned for more information. Also, Buckeye Hills buses will still run.
"We are now reaching a critical time in the pandemic that requires us to stay on guard and be diligent about the protocols that minimize the spread of COVID-19," stated Boch. "It is important for our students to be able to attend school in-person."
Boch added, "WCS asks that all of us work together to slow the spread. Please remember to mask up, social distance, wash your hands and stay home if you are sick."
