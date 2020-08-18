WELLSTON — This past week, the City of Wellston implemented a new four-way stop.
Wellston Mayor Charlie Hudson shared that the intersection of Broadway Street and Minnesota Avenue in Wellston is now officially a four-way stop.
The eastbound and westbound lanes on Broadway Street now have stop signs at this intersection, that weren’t previously there. This new four-way stop was effective as of Aug. 13, 2020.
Hudson told The Courier that the reason for the new four-way stop is to slow people down on Broadway Street, and to help mitigate traffic back up to and from the Wellston City Schools campus.
