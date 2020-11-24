WELLSTON — The Wellston City School (WCS) District released Monday that students at Wellston's Bundy Elementary moved back to a remote learning the day before Thanksgiving Break.
This switch began today, Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Wellston City Schools Superintendent Karen Boch explained that due to the number of students and staff quarantined or in isolation, the elementary school would be moved to a remote/online learning format.
Boch noted that “in-person” learning for the elementary school would resume on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
"We apologize for this inconvenience and hope you have a safe and healthy Thanksgiving," Boch said.
Wellston High School had returned to a virtual learning format on Monday, Nov. 16. At that point in time, the high school had about 20 percent of the students quarantined.
Boch had previously explained that the district made the decision after looking at several data points including number of students and staff with COVID-19 cases, the number of households with COVID-19 cases and the number of students quarantined.
She also explained that the switch back to virtual learning was due to the number of students quarantined not because of case-to-case spread.
Additionally, all practices, meetings, games, events, etc. at the high school are canceled through Dec. 1 as well.
“WCS asks that all of us work together to slow the spread," stated Boch. "Please remember to mask up, social distance, wash your hands and stay home if you are sick.”
Boch added, "As our community is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, and with the holidays just around the corner, it is more important than ever to take all of the precautions we have learned since the beginning of this pandemic."
She reminded that everyone should be wearing a mask in public (now mandated in Ohio), staying six feet apart, washing your hands for 20 seconds, and keeping hands away from your face: nose, eyes and mouth.
"This year looks different, and is different – so we all need to do things differently," said Boch. "This is the year to be creative, use FaceTime or other ways to stay connected during the holidays."
Boch said, "The concern is that after Thanksgiving, we will see a rise in cases in our community, which would also cause more cases in our Wellston City Schools family. Be kind, and think of others."
She reminded that attendance is always encouraged in school, but the district is still asking that parents screen your children for symptoms every morning before school.
"When someone has symptoms and they decide to come to school – if they should happen to test positive for COVID, they have then caused a group of students or staff to also stay home and quarantine for 14 days," explained Boch. "Not attending when a student is ill, is the safe and thoughtful thing to do. We are depending on you to screen your student daily, which will ultimately help to stop the transmission of COVID-19."
Daily Home-based Screening:
If your child has any of the following symptoms, they might have an illness they can spread to others. Check your child for these symptoms before they go to school:
- Temperature 100 degrees or higher,
- Sore throat
- Cough (for students with chronic cough due to allergies or asthma, a change in their cough from baseline)
- Congestion or runny nose
- Difficulty breathing (for students with asthma, a change from their baseline breathing
- Diarrhea or vomiting or nausea
- New onset of severe headache
- Muscle or body ache
- Loss of taste or smell
"If your child has any of the symptoms above, keep them home from school," stated Boch. "Consider whether your child needs to see a healthcare provider for a diagnosis or possible COVID-19 testing."
Boch added, "CDC has a Coronavirus Self Checker available in its website, which may help you make decisions about seeking medical care for possible COVID-19."
As of Tuesday, Nov. 24, Wellston Intermediate School, and Wellston Middle School remained "in-person" going into the Thanksgiving Break, which runs Nov. 25-30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.