WELLSTON — A decision regarding the fireworks display in the City of Wellston has been announced.
Wellston Main Street President Charlie Hudson announced on Friday, June 12, that the 2020 “Celebration of Our Nation” fireworks display, a partnership between Wellston Main Street and APG Media, will move forward in Wellston on Saturday, July 4.
“There will be no downtown activities other than the fireworks display due to our concerns with the safety of our community,” explained Wellston Main Street President Charlie Hudson. “The COVID-19 virus is still among us and active.”
Hudson added, “We need to be vigilant and take all measures to keep our families and neighbors safe as we move forward to our new normal.”
Wellston Main Street strongly recommends that people watch from their yards, porches, etc. and refrain from large groups downtown. All COVID-19 guidelines can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
“Social distancing guidelines should be observed including masks, family group congregations and 6-foot distancing," Hudson said.
Wellston Main Street had originally met on Thursday, May 28, to discuss options regarding the celebration.
During that meeting, it was decided that all events relating to “Celebration of Our Nation” would be canceled this year. A decision regarding the fireworks display was tabled during that meeting until mid-June. Then it was decided to go forward with the fireworks display.
