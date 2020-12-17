70 years ago...
From the Dec. 14, 1950 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- First Lieutenant Dean Hammond, of McArthur, is trapped in Korea with 6,000 other Army troops with the 17th Regiment Combat Team, Seventh Division by the Yalu River. Hammond spent time as a physician before starting active duty from the reserves.
- 28 students from Vinton County
are set to attend Ohio University with another 24 to attend Ohio State University come fall semester.
- The Vinton County Selective Services Board rectifies a mistake by explaining that all men registered as married after June 25, 1950 are classified in class 1-A until a child is born. After the birth, classification will change to 3-A.
60 years ago...
From the Dec. 15, 1960 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Temperatures in the county drop below zero on Tuesday causing several schools to close as well as highways due to snowfall.
- A state ordered reappraisal of Vinton County realty shows a value of 19 million.
- Barbara Benedict of McArthur passed the state nursing exams after graduating from Mt. Caramel Hospital School of Nursing in the same month she plans to wed Mr. R Douglas Wrightsel.
50 years ago...
From the Dec. 10, 1970 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- The Logan-Hocking Health Department reports no new typhoid cases in the county.
- The trial for Oliver Mills is postponed to Dec. 14th due to judges illness.
- A special commissioners meeting is held for the purpose of receiving bids on lighting and a water well at the Vinton County Airport.
40 years ago...
From the Dec. 10 , 1980 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
- Mr. and Mrs. Frank Shimpach, of McArthur, celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary. The couple was married in 1925.
- A McArthur woman requested assistance for her son who she believed to have overdosed. After
- being assessed by a physician, he was transported to the Athens State Hospital.
- A New Years Eve dance is scheduled from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Dec. 31st. The event will be semi-formal and held at the community building.
