McARTHUR — The 7th annual drive thru Trunk or Treat, sponsored by the Vinton County Health Department, Vinton County WIC and Vinton County Help Me Grow, is set to take place Oct. 28 at the Vinton County High School parking lot.
Due to COVID, the event is drive thru only, meaning no one in attendance will need to leave their cars. Instead, vendors will pass out bagged candy as each car drives through a marked route in the parking lot, a press release said.
The event begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. Children are encouraged to wear costumes, but costumes are not required to participate.
However, a virtual costume contest will be conducted on the Help Me Grow Facebook page. The amount of likes each photo receives will be used to determine the winners. Age groups for the contest include 0-6 months; 7-9 months; 10-12 months; 13-18 months; 19-24 months; 25-35 months; 3 to 5 years; 6 to 9 years; 10-12 years; 13 years and up.
To enter the contest, photos must be submitted to the Help Me Grow Facebook page and include the age of the child. Prizes include trophies, candy bars and medals for each age group. Best of show winners will receive a vendor award, and first place will receive a small award, a press release said.
