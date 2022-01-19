The Vinton County Health Department will be having a Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinic on Jan. 27.
It will have another Saturday clinic on Feb. 5 and will be offering J&J, Moderna and Pfizer.
Call 740-596-5233 to schedule an appointment.
