The Vinton County Health Department will be having a Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinic on Jan. 27.

It will have another Saturday clinic on Feb. 5 and will be offering J&J, Moderna and Pfizer.

Call 740-596-5233 to schedule an appointment.

