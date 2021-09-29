Photos from the 50th anniversary Vinton County Air Show Will Meyer Editor Sep 29, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Children storm the airport in search of candy left by Santa’s helpers. Courier photo by Will Meyer Santa prepares for landing at the Vinton County air show. Courier photo by Will Meyer An aerobatic pilot performs a winding corkscrew manuever during the air show. Courier photo by Will Meyer Don’t let its looks deceive you — this small radio controlled plane clocked speeds of over 200 mph during the Vinton County air show. Courier photo by Will Meyer Emerson Stewart III completes a vertical loop. Courier photo by Will Meyer The McArthur Eagles prepare hundreds of chickens for the Vinton County air show. Courier photo by Will Meyer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Thompson family opens storefront in Jackson Divorces/Dissolutions granted in Jackson County Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Vinton County Marriage Licenses in Jackson County Edwards death remains under investigation Trending Recipes
