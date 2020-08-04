General Mills

A small fire was reported at General Mills on Wednesday, July 29.

 Courier photo by Jeremiah Shaver

WELLSTON — A small fire was reported at General Mills in Wellston last week, which led to the evacuation of the plant.

The fire was reportedly contained to one room.

At approximately 7:22 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, Wellston firefighters were dispatched to 2403 Pennsylvania Ave. in Wellston.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found a piece of the machinery on fire. There were reportedly some flames and light smoke. The plant was evacuated aside from a few essential employees.

Mutual aid was requested from were Bloomfield Township Vol. Fire Department, Coalton Vol. Fire Department, Hamden Fire Department, and Jackson Fire Department. Also on the scene were Jackson County EMS, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wellston Police Department.

The fire was contained to the room of origin with some damage to the piece of machinery that was involved. The machinery was a heat exchanger that pre-warms oil. Reportedly, a piece of that machinery caught fire. Access to the room was an issue. It was a small fire, but oil-fed, so foam (five gallons) and water (a few thousand gallons) were used.

Wellston Fire Department reported that at least $10,000 in damages were estimated.

Firefighters cleared the scene around 9:15 p.m.

jshaver@vintonjacksoncourier.com

