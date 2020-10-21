On Saturday, Oct. 10, Girl Scout Troops 8764 and 9406, along with their siblings, participated in Fire Safety Day at the Hamden Fire Station.
Activities included a presentation about smoke detectors, learning how and when to use fire extinguishers, using the fire hose to put out a “house fire”, firefighter safety gear demonstration, learning to “stop, drop, and roll’, and touring the fire trucks. They concluded the day with a visit to the Wellston Fire Academy and seeing their burn building.
The Hamden Fire Department, the Wellston Fire Department and John Smith Fire Extinguisher Sales and Service made the activities possible.
