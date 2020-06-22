Individuals with developmental disabilities face unique challenges amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, according to officials at the Vinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities (VCBDD).
All of the VCBDD’s buildings have been closed to the public since early March in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and most of the organization’s programming has been put on pause. VCBDD superintendent John Pekar noted his staff has been adapting to the current circumstances, many of whom are working from home.
VCBDD facilities are gearing up for the day they’ll be able to open their doors to the public again. Adult day habilitation centers in the area have been closed along with the Board’s main offices. Pekar noted only a few individuals could enter the main office buildings if they had appointments that absolutely could not be completed virtually, but everyone else communicated remotely.
“It (the pandemic) hasn’t really slowed us down, just made us more creative,” Pekar said.
There are downsides to remote communication, however. Overall, individuals with developmental disabilities have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Pekar said. Both the lack of programming and the lack of face-to-face interaction have been stressors for individuals with developmental disabilities and their loved ones. Pekar said many of the individuals the Board services rely on routine and thrive on their social interactions, and consistency and structure are key. The pandemic has thus put greater pressure on individuals with in-home help or homemaker personal care. However, remote communication is better than no communication, Pekar said.
“It’s sad you can’t see people face-to-face, but they love the remote connection,” he said.
Adult day service programs in the area are ramping up measures to reopen to the public. Coordinators of each service have been planning ways to provide proper spacing in order to meet physical distancing requirements, to provide personal protection equipment for individuals they service and their own staffs, and to create strategies for sanitization.
Goodwill is currently taking steps to reopen Pekar said. Many services of Southern Ohio Adventures and Recreation, however, have been limited due to the pandemic, as have services of Vinton Industries. Pekar noted Vinton Industries’ recycling program, for example, hasn’t been operational.
Adult day services have specific requirements they must meet, mandated by the state, in order to open their doors back up to the communities they service. For instance, each building will only be able to have 10 people at a time: that’s two staff members and eight clients.
Individuals who can attend adult day services in their area must also meet certain requirements: the ability to wear PPE, for example. Pekar noted this assessment weighs the risks and the rewards of individuals coming into contact with others.
Pekar voiced the importance of wearing face masks or face coverings when going into public spaces.
“It (PPE) is a level of protection for others, not just yourself,” he said. Not all individuals with developmental disabilities or other kinds of disabilities can wear PPE.
All in all, Pekar commended his staff for their ability to adapt to the current situation.
“We have a great group of staff here,” he said. “They’re knowledgeable and well-supported.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.