VCHD Monitoring Measles Outbreak

MCARTHUR -- The Vinton County Health Department is following the measles outbreak in Central Ohio closely.
As of Dec. 5, Columbus Public Health is reporting 56 cases, 20 of which were hospitalized, according to a press release from the VCHD. No cases have been reported in Vinton County.
“We do not have any confirmed measles cases in Vinton County at this time, but we are closely monitoring an individual that was a contact of a measles case," said Emily Coleman
Fifty-four of the cases were unvaccinated and 2 of the cases were partially vaccinated, receiving 1 of the 2 doses.
Measles is an acute, highly contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus. Measles is spread by coughing, talking or being in the same room with someone who has measles, according to the press release. Initial symptoms of measles includes a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes followed by a rash that typically spreads from the head to the rest of the body. It generally takes 8 to 12 days from exposure to the first symptom, which is usually a fever. The measles rash usually appears two to three days after the fever begins.
Measles can be prevented with the vaccine. The vaccine protects against three diseases: measles, mumps and rubella (MMR). Children are recommended to receive two doses, starting with the first dose at 12 through 15 months of age and the second at 4 through 6 years of age. Teens and adults are considered up to date on their MMR vaccination if they’ve had the two doses, according to the press release.
The most important thing you can do is get vaccinated with the MMR vaccine. Measles can cause serious health complications, especially in children younger than 5 years of age. Complications include pneumonia, encephalitis and even death.
Measles may cause pregnant women to give birth prematurely or have a low-birth weight baby. The measles virus can live for up to two hours in an airspace where the infected person coughed or sneezed. Measles is so contagious that if one person has it, up to 90% of the people close to that person who are not immune will also become infected.
Parents should make sure their children are up-to-date on their immunizations.
You can get your vaccine at the Vinton County Health Department during vaccine clinic hours:
Mondays 2pm-4pm and Wednesdays 9am-12pm or at your pediatrician’s/doctor’s office. Call
740-596-5233 for more information on the measles and MMR vaccine or visit the CDC at https://www.cdc.gov/measles/index.html.
