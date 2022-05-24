McARTHUR — Vinton County Middle School students participated in the school’s 13th annual Stock Market Challenge.
Close to 150 students learning about the highs and lows of the stock market through the challenge, where they start with $10,000 in virtual cash and buy/sell stocks over the course of six months.
According to VCMS Principal Jeremy Ward, the students long learn how the stock market works, key vocabulary terms, what makes a good stock, and how events going on in the world effect the stock market.
This was a very challenging year as the market was near its all-time high when students started.
2nd place $100, and third place $50.
In first place, winning a $200 gift card as an award was Archer Saunders, who saw his cash total grow to $10,868.55
“The stock market has its highs and lows but ultimately it was crashing during our contest,” Saunders said. “My favorite stock was SQQQ which shorted the Nasdaq.”
Hayden Chesser finished in second with $10,832.12 and won a $100 gift card.
“I learned investing is a very big game of change. My strategy was to buy low and sell high. My favorite stock was SDOW because it shorted the Dow Jones, which was down 3.61% in the final day of trading.”
In third, Kylah Campfield finished with $10,732.52 and won a $50 gift card.
“I learned how the stock market works during this contest. My favorite stock was Disney because it brought my portfolio up the most.
