MCARTHUR- VFW Post 5299 will hold a fish fry on Dec. 12 in the social room of the post at 401 Veterans Memorial Drive in McArthur.
Serving begins at 4:30 p.m. and will go until 6:30 p.m. Dine in or carry out is available with a cost of $8.00 for adults and $4.00 for children under 10.
Covid precautions are being strictly followed for the protection of the public.
