MCARTHUR – After an impressive 48-14 win over the Spartans, the Vikings look to take on the Warren Warriors this Friday.
Vikings Poised to Tackle Warriors
- By Alicia Caple For the Vinton-Jackson Courier
-
- Updated
- 0
MCARTHUR – After an impressive 48-14 win over the Spartans, the Vikings look to take on the Warren Warriors this Friday.
The team will look to build on the success that Zeke Mulihan had against the Spartans last Friday night.
On the night, Mulihan ran for 103-yards and scored five touchdowns, scoring a total of 30 points for the Vikings.
Lane Haybron scored the second touchdown of the night for the Vikings when he rushed for 18-yards into the endzone. He also had 38-yards rushing on the night.
Scoring the fifth touchdown for the Vikings was Garrett Brown who had a 27-yard run into the endzone. Brown ran for an impressive 173-yards on the night.
Overall, the Vikings had twice the amount of first downs than the Spartans and rushed for a total of 333-yards. The offense had a big night running a total of 55 plays for 361-yards, compared to the Spartans 43 plays and 197-yards.
Matt Hembree got the only interception on the night for the team, and he ran it back for 28-yards.
Vinton’s time of possession was 25:33 and they were 6 of 11 in third-down conversions.
Perhaps the most impressive part of the night was how well the team performed in the red zone. They had six chances to score in the red zone, and they scored all six times. The team was perfect in the red zone on Friday night.
The one thing the team seemed to struggle with was penalties. On the night, the team had five penalties that cost them 40-yards.
In an away game, the Vikings (4-2) take on the Warriors (1-5) this Friday at 7 p.m.
As the Vikings prepare to take on the Warriors, Coach TJ Carper discussed what the team is focusing on.
“Right now, we’re working hard and preparing mentally for a tough night Friday.”
Carper also talked about limiting the penalties the team gets during a game.
“I feel if we do our job consistently and limit mental mistakes and stupid penalties, we have a really good chance at winning this game.”
Carper goes on to say that his team is hungry this week because they feel like they got embarrassed last year.
“I’m excited to see how we progress through the week and how we’ll come out Friday,” he said.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.