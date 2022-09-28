Village Council Discusses Dog, Rabbits and the Park

MCARTHUR – McArthur Village Council addressed many matters during its most recent council meeting from animals to parks.
During the Thursday (Sept. 22) meeting, Police Chief Matt Kight said when police received a report about a severely malnourished dog, they impounded the black and tan Rottweiler.
Kight said the Village is caring for a dog that the county dog pound won’t accept. He said unless the county dog pound catches and impounds an animal directly, the dog pound will not accept any dog from police.
Dog Warden Laurie Cardillo cited 959.132 of the Ohio Revised Code (ORC) that talks about the laws on housing a dog seized in an animal cruelty/neglect situation. She said state code is very clear about what the dog pound can and can't do.
"Beginning in paragraph (C) these steps must be followed to the letter before we even come to the housing of the seized animal," Cardillo said.
Cardillo said the dog is a $7,000 Petland Rottweiler.
"If something should happen to the dog while in custody of the impounding agency, that agency is fully responsible for the cost of replacing the dog and punitive damages per the same chapter of the ORC (state code) since this dog was wearing a current Ohio dog tag," she said.
Kight said while dog owner’s case to retrieve his animal is percolating up through the court system, the village is paying to house and care for the dog. He said once the case is settled, the dog owner is responsible for reimbursing the village for expenses needed to take care of the dog.
Speaking of animals, council is considering drafting an ordinance to permit laying hens and rabbits within the village. Village has an ordinance on the books that prohibits the raising of livestock.
In other police matters, Kight asked council to purchase a battering ram and bolt cutters. He said police had trouble helping a senior citizen who fell down in her home and couldn't open the door. Council opted to purchase the battering ram for $685 from a local company.
Congrats goes to Police Corporal Bryce Chesser who was honored with a plaque for recovering five stolen vehicles.
In other council business, Jerri Ann Bentley of the Vinton County Health Department said the walking path, which is about 1/3 of a mile long, has been completed. She said folks are “over the moon” happy about the Wyman Park's new concrete path.
Also, thanks goes to Jeff Martin who removed graffiti from picnic tables at the park.
Speaking of the park, a monument to Jeffrey Porter Walker is planned for the park next spring. Walker, 2, of McArthur, passed away Sunday, Sept. 18 at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens.
In other matters, as everyone knows, longtime Village Finance Office Janie Fannin died Aug. 30.
Council praised Sue Neri who has stepped up to help the Village until a new Finance Officer can be hired.
On that note, council is looking to pay $18 an hour to the person hired for the full-time job. Recognizing how much work Fannin did, council is also considering hiring a part-time person to assist.
In other news, Ken Reed, a consultant with the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission, talked about the $500 million Appalachian Community Grant program.
Reed will assist staff and counties with developing multi-million-dollar grant applications for submission to the Appalachian Community Planning and Development Grant Program.
The funding will be available for projects in the 32 Appalachian Ohio counties and address local priorities.
The program will be administered through the Ohio Department of Development, with strong involvement from the Governor’s Office of Appalachia and the Local Development Districts (LDD), including the OVRDC, which serves the Appalachian counties of Adams, Brown, Clermont, Gallia, Highland, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.
Reed said perhaps the Village may be interested in aesthetic revitalization of downtown, maybe rehabilitation of Hotel McArthur. He encouraged council to think big and go after projects that would have regional appeal. Reed said if possible, council should ask for project planning dollars so that if funding ever becomes available, the planning would already be done – a huge plus for any future project.
Lastly, Trick or Treat will be between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
