McARTHUR – Both the High School and Middle School Viking Players were recognized by the Board of Education during the May 2021 board meeting regarding their performances this year.
Joy Henderson expressed her gratitude for the high school students ability to have a performance this year after they were put on hold last year due to COVID-19 stating, "I don't think I've ever felt such disappointment as I did last year. Especially for my seniors. It was hard but we are persevering and I'm proud of the Viking Players always."
The Vinton County Middle School Viking Players were also recognized for their entertaining mashup of Disney Princesses and Game of Throne to create Game of Tiaras, a performance where princesses fight to the death for the crown.
Kristin Thompson, an eighth grade math teacher and the middle school players administrator, said this show was one of the most successful they’ve ever had with the biggest group so far of 43 students.
“All four of our performances were pretty much sold out and I think every single night we had audiences laugh- ing the entire time. We had them on the edgeof their seats between sword fighting or when our princesses were fall- ing over streamers and tripping over dresses.”, stated Thompson.
Prince Charming even delivered his iconic line where he offered to help one of the princesses kill the other by saying “Allow me M’Lady, Prince Charming has always been good at slaying the ladies!”
A certificate was also presented to each group in recognition of thegreat job they did this year in bringing a small piece of joy to the community during a difficult year.
Other business on the board docket included items such as public comment on mask wearing policies in the schools for the 2021-2022 school year and the ap- proval of many contracts for school staff.
The biggest vote of the evening came in regards to the approval vote for T.J. Carper as the new Vinton County High School Boys Football Coach. All members of the board except board member Jason Rada- baugh. His assistant coach staff will include Sean Caudill, Tim Er- vin, and Andy Long.
The Courier would like to extend its con- gratulations to Coach Carper on his approval. We are excited to seeing you on the field with the boys this fall.
