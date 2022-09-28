MCARTHUR – Vinton County Commission accepted a $150,000 grant to repair or replace homes across the county.
During Tuesday's meeting, Vinton County Development Director Terri Fetherolf said the US Department of Agriculture Housing Preservation Grant would augment the county match CDBG CHIP funds to repair or replace homes for low to moderate-income homeowners.
In other news, Commissioner Tim Eberts signed a revised Memorandum of Understanding for a brownfields application to examine the old gas station in Hamden for environmental issues.
County wants to know whether the below-ground fuel tanks at the Deskins gas station to see if they are leaking.
Commissioners will wait for the results of that investigation, if the application is approved, before determining any future action.
Fetherolf said the state offered up to $1 million to each county to assist in environmental assessments or clean up where the county believes the current owner is not the cause of contamination, if any is found. She said that's what the MOU was revised to show – the current owners inherited the property –they never operated the gas station.
County already has approved grants to determine if there is any contamination at the McArthur Brick Plant, the gas station at north end of McArthur, and the courthouse.
In other business, the commission wants to rehabilitate the airport terminal. Plans also call for improving the drainage so that stormwater flows away from the terminal into a ditch nearby.
And commissioners briefly discussed testing the well water for residents in the Thompsonville Road neighborhood. Any testing will be conducted by the county Health Department.
“We have to find funds that will support testing before we will do testing,” Fetherolf said.
