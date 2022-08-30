MCARTHUR – Vinton County Commission has been a bit busy in recent weeks.
During Tuesday’s meeting, plans may be afoot by Internet providers to better connect the county to the worldwide web.
Starlink and AEP are interested in applying their technical skills to bear on the problem. In the future, the commission may be considering a resolution endorsing plans to provide better access to the Internet.
In other news, Vinton County Economic Development Director Terri Fetherolf and commissioners discussed the possibility of pursuing grant funding from the US Department of Agriculture to assist townships and villages need for infrastructure and repairs.
For example, Clinton Township needs some work done to improve drainage issues associated with the Township’s meeting place – perhaps even build a new township hall. Dundas Fire Station may need repairs too as does Jackson Township’s meeting hall, which is not particularly accessible to people with handicaps – same can be said for many township halls. Many of these buildings also serve as polling places, so making them ADA compliant would be a good thing.
“There is not a township in this county that couldn’t use some help,” Commissioner William Wellman said.
Fetherolf suggested that since the county experiences persistent poverty, that might attract government funding. She said by submitting a grant application that includes township and village needs, USDA may provide up to 75 percent in grant funding while the county would need to pursue low cost loans for the 25 percent remaining balance.
“If we bundle everything together, we might get some assistance,” Fetherolf said.
In other business conducted in recent weeks, commissioners signed the agreement with Delta Airport Consultants to complete the Vinton County Airport Master Plan.
FAA funding from the grant accepted last week will pay for Delta to review the airport and facilities and make recommendations for projects for the future.
FAA requires that a master plan be done every 10 years. Delta or their sub-contractors will confirm airport boundary lines, do GIS and aerial mapping, analyze obstructions, and perform a wildlife hazard study.
The project is expected to be completed within four years.
In other matters, if any ATV trails get built, commissioners discussed how the trailhead needs to be located where these recreational riders can have access to gas and food.
