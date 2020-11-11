The regular meeting of the Vinton County Local Board of Education will be held at the Central Elementary School cafetorium on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.
A Records Commission Meeting will also be held in the cafetorium at 6:15 p.m. before the regular board meeting.
These meetings will be open to the public with a limit of 30 people. Masks and social distancing are required.
