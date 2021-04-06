Vinton Industries and the Vinton County Health Department have teamed up on another project for the county. The Vinton County Farmer’s and Crafter’s market is set to begin on April 10, 2021 from 9 a.m. until noon with three separate locations in the county.
Locations for the event include the Vinton County High School parking lot in McArthur, the corner of 93 and 160 beside Hammond Hardware in Hamden, and Village Park on 160 in Wilkesville.
Vinton Industries will act as managers for the project with the support of VCHD.
All vendors are welcome and there is no set up fee. Those interested should contact Troy Thacker at 740-486-7303 to secure a spot.
