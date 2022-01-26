The Vinton County Park District’s Board of Park Commissioners held its very first meeting Jan. 24 to pass important framework resolutions for the district.
The Board of Park Commissioners include Terri Fetherolf, Brian Blair and Lori Grupenhof. During the meeting, Fetherolf was selected to serve as president of the board, with Grupenhof to serve as vice president. The board did not select a treasurer during the meeting, instead electing to discuss the position during its next meeting in February.
If a treasurer is not appointed, Vinton County Treasurer Vicki Maxwell and Auditor Cindy Waugh would function as commission’s fiscal officers, according to Fetherolf.
The board also unanimously passed a resolution to appoint Vinton County Marketing Director Caleb Appleman as the park district’s acting director.
In an interview Tuesday, Fetherolf said she felt awe struck by Appleman’s vision for the county and hopes that the district’s early successes will convince Vinton Countians that the park district is the real deal.
Later during the meeting, the commissioners noted that a purchase agreement for the 158-acre McArthur Brick Plant property had been secured, which would be “the ideal location for the park district headquarters and provide ample educational and recreational opportunities,” according to the board’s meeting minutes. However, the purchase is contingent on the district being awarded Clean Ohio funding.
The property was appraised at $550,000. In order to receive Clean Ohio funding, the park district needs to provide a 25% match. The meeting minutes note that about $100,000 could be leveraged from a fund set aside by the county for brownfield remediation, with another $20,000 potentially coming from in-kind labor for the removal of invasive plant species on the property.
The remaining $50,000 may be matched with a loan should the district exhaust all other funding avenues, the meeting minutes note.
In an interview following the meeting, Appleman said that the park district hopes to have a designated camping area at the McArthur Brick Plant, as well as amenities for overnight campers.
During the meeting, the board passed a resolution detailing rules and regulations for park district properties. These rules address issues such as vandalism and littering, and they also prohibit certain items such as fireworks, hate symbols such as the Confederate flag and the Nazi swastika, and the placement of locks on bridge railings and fencing at the Moonville Rail Trail.
According to the resolution, the penalty for violating the district’s rules and regulations shall not exceed more than $150 on the first offense and not more than $1,000 for each subsequent offense.
In the future, Appleman said that the district hopes to eventually connect Jackson Lake in Jackson County to Lake Hope State Park through the Moonville Rail Trail, with the McArthur Brick Plant serving as a site for overnight camping along the way.
Appleman felt Monday’s meeting went well despite it being the commission’s first meeting.
“The purpose was really to just put a basic framework in place that we could move forward with,” Appleman said. “Right now we have no revenue, no employees, no park lands ... but this is just kind of the skeleton.”
In other business, the board:
Discussed the preparation of an operating agreement between the park district
- and the Vinton and Athens County Commissioners that would allow the district to operate, maintain and enforce regulations on the Moonville Rail Trail
- Determined that
future regular meetings will be held on the last Monday of the month at 10 a.m. at the Vinton County Visitor Center at 104 W. Main St. in McArthur
