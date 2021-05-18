McARTHUR – Both the High School and Middle School Viking Players were recognized by the Board of Education during the May 2021 board meeting regarding their performances this year.
Joy Henderson expressed her gratitude for the high school students ability to have a performance this year after they were put on hold last year due to COVID-19 stating, "I don't think I've ever felt such disappointment as I did last year. Especially for my seniors. It was hard but we are persevering and I'm proud of the Viking Players always."
A certificate was also presented to the group in recognition of the great job they did this year in bringing a small piece of joy to the community.
