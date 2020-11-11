The Christmas Bazaar is cancelled for 2020, and no Thanksgiving event will be held this year. Transportation and home meals are still being done. Grab and go meals are available each day for up to five meals a week.
The office is till open. Please call with any questions.
Menus for the week of Nov. 16:
Monday — meatloaf, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, pears
Tuesday — Sausage and gravy, biscuits, potatoes, tomato juice, blueberry muffin, fruit
Wednesday — Cheeseburger, brussel sprouts, fries, apple crisp
Thursday — Pizza, salad, broccoli, garlic stick, fruit
Friday — Scalloped turkey, butter beans, cranberry carrots, roll, ambrosia
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
