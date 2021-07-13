The Ohio State Controlling Board announced Monday that it has approved the release of funding for several initiatives in Southeast Ohio, a press release said.

Lake Hope State Park will receive $2.44 million out of $7.3 million split between two other state parks. These funds will be used to renovate 25 cabins across the park. Renovations include plumbing fixtures, HVAC equipment, insulation, flooring, electrical, and structural and building exterior work as needed, according to the release.

“This is an important project that maintains the state’s investment at Lake Hope and supports tourism in the region, which is an important part of our economy,” said State Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville).

