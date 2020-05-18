Graduates Name: Alexis Pariseau
School: Jackson high school
Accomplishments: Alexis was part of the marching Ironmen all 4 years in high school and 3 years of middle school. 4H member for 9 years taking top of her class is rabbits and dairy market feeders.
Future Plans: Will be attending Hocking College for film and video production and specializing in special effects make up and prosthetics.
Extracurriculars: 4H, band,
Favorite Quote: When life gives you lemons, make orange juice and keep the world wondering how you did it
