Alexis Pariseau

Graduates Name: Alexis Pariseau

School: Jackson high school

Accomplishments: Alexis was part of the marching Ironmen all 4 years in high school and 3 years of middle school. 4H member for 9 years taking top of her class is rabbits and dairy market feeders.

Future Plans: Will be attending Hocking College for film and video production and specializing in special effects make up and prosthetics.

Extracurriculars: 4H, band,

Favorite Quote: When life gives you lemons, make orange juice and keep the world wondering how you did it

