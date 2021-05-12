Macon Perrill
Graduate's Name: Macon Perrill

School: Jackson High School

Accomplishments: Valedictorian, several scholarships, athlete

Future Plans: Attending Ohio State University majoring in Civil Engineering

on a full scholarship

Parent's Name: Christina Perrill

