Madison Leigh Rouse

School: Jackson High School

Future Plans: Will be attending Ohio University in the fall, majoring in English.

Extracurriculars: Four-year member and trumpet section leader of the Jackson Marching Ironmen, four-year member of Wind Ensemble. Also a member of Drama Club, Art Club, Jazz Band, Hi-Q, Tri-M (Honor Society for music students) and ITS (International Thespian Society).

Favorite Memory: Being only one of four freshmen selected for Wind Ensemble and being invited to perform at OMEA Conference in Cleveland.

Advice To Future Generations: Don't take your high school years and all the memories you will make for granted.

