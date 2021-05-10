Graduate's Name: Owen White
School: Jackson High School
Accomplishments: Valedictorian,National Honor Society President, Leo Club President, Bowling Team Captain, Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Ambassador, Franklin B Walter Scholastic Award, Rotary Senior, Appalachian Entrepreneurship Academy, Band Section Leader
Future Plans: Attend The Ohio State University Mount Leadership Society Scholars and major in computer science
Extracurriculars: Bowling team, Jackson Marching Ironmen, Wind Ensemble, Interact Club, Quick Recall, Youth in Government, Model United Nations, Leo Club, Student Health Council, tutor, works at The Spot on Main
Favorite Quote: "Don’t limit your challenges, challenge your limits.”
Favorite Memory: Jackson Marching Ironmen trip to Disney Hollywood Studios
Advice To Future Generations: Even when things are rough, stick with it. It is worth it in the end.
Parents' Names: Kim and Ron White
