Graduate's Name: Owen White

School: Jackson High School

Accomplishments: Valedictorian,National Honor Society President, Leo Club President, Bowling Team Captain, Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Ambassador, Franklin B Walter Scholastic Award, Rotary Senior, Appalachian Entrepreneurship Academy, Band Section Leader

Future Plans: Attend The Ohio State University Mount Leadership Society Scholars and major in computer science

Extracurriculars: Bowling team, Jackson Marching Ironmen, Wind Ensemble, Interact Club, Quick Recall, Youth in Government, Model United Nations, Leo Club, Student Health Council, tutor, works at The Spot on Main

Favorite Quote: "Don’t limit your challenges, challenge your limits.”

Favorite Memory: Jackson Marching Ironmen trip to Disney Hollywood Studios

Advice To Future Generations: Even when things are rough, stick with it. It is worth it in the end.

Parents' Names: Kim and Ron White

