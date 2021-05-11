Catherine VanDine

Graduate's Name: Catherine VanDine

School: Oak Hill

Accomplishments: National Honors Society

Future Plans: Attending Capital University in the fall and her plans are to study pre-law.

Extracurriculars: Choir, drama, church activities

Favorite Quote: All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us- Gandalf the Grey

Favorite Memory: Being a Cheshire Cat in her sophomore year’s musical “Alice in Wonderland”

Advice To Future Generations: Don’t take life too seriously.

Parents' Names: Jeremy & Shawna VanDine

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments