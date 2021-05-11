Graduate's Name: Catherine VanDine
School: Oak Hill
Accomplishments: National Honors Society
Future Plans: Attending Capital University in the fall and her plans are to study pre-law.
Extracurriculars: Choir, drama, church activities
Favorite Quote: All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us- Gandalf the Grey
Favorite Memory: Being a Cheshire Cat in her sophomore year’s musical “Alice in Wonderland”
Advice To Future Generations: Don’t take life too seriously.
Parents' Names: Jeremy & Shawna VanDine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.