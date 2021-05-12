Graduate's Name: Chloe McKenzie
School: Oak Hill High School
Accomplishments: Chloe is the salutatorian of the class of 2021. Her school activities are FFA, FFA Secretary, Service Choir, and National Honor Society. Chloe is a member of Moonshine 4H Club.
Future Plans: Ms. McKenzie plans to attend the University of Rio Grande’s RN Nursing Program, then attain her BSN in nursing. She would like to work in an ER for two years so that she can be accepted into a nurse anesthetist program. Chloe would like to achieve her goal of being a CRNA.
Parents' Names: Dan McKenzie & Tina McKenzie
