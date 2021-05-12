Desirae Alexis Sharp

Graduate's Name: Desirae Alexis Sharp

School: Oak Hill High School

Accomplishments: Valedictorian, National Honor Society, Rio Grande Dean's List, Oak Hill Heisman, varsity softball and volleyball, prom court, FOF Miss Attendant

Future Plans: Attend Marshall University majoring in medical imaging

Extracurriculars: Softball, volleyball, cheer, ibelieve, national honor society

Advice To Future Generations: The four years of highschool go by fast, don’t waste them by wishing they were over, take it day by day and do what’s best for you

Parents' Names: Debbie Jordan and Mike & Stacy Sharp

