Graduate's Name: Desirae Alexis Sharp
School: Oak Hill High School
Accomplishments: Valedictorian, National Honor Society, Rio Grande Dean's List, Oak Hill Heisman, varsity softball and volleyball, prom court, FOF Miss Attendant
Future Plans: Attend Marshall University majoring in medical imaging
Extracurriculars: Softball, volleyball, cheer, ibelieve, national honor society
Advice To Future Generations: The four years of highschool go by fast, don’t waste them by wishing they were over, take it day by day and do what’s best for you
Parents' Names: Debbie Jordan and Mike & Stacy Sharp
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.