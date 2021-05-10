Graduate's Name: Destiny Kille
School: Oak Hill High School/ Buckeye Hills
Accomplishments: Destiny will be graduating from the ARMS Level 2 program. Where she has learned Automated Robotics, Welding, & CNC machining.
Future Plans: Destiny plans to enlist in the United States Air Force.
Favorite Quote: You call it madness, I call it love.
Favorite Memory: Anytime spent with good friends.
Advice To Future Generations: Keep going! It's all worth it in the end!
Parents' Names: Jeff & Bridgette Chandler
