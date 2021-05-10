Graduate's Name: Destiny Kille

School: Oak Hill High School/ Buckeye Hills

Accomplishments: Destiny will be graduating from the ARMS Level 2 program. Where she has learned Automated Robotics, Welding, & CNC machining.

Future Plans: Destiny plans to enlist in the United States Air Force.

Favorite Quote: You call it madness, I call it love.

Favorite Memory: Anytime spent with good friends.

Advice To Future Generations: Keep going! It's all worth it in the end!

Parents' Names: Jeff & Bridgette Chandler

