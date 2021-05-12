Hunter Rife

Graduate's Name: Hunter Rife

School: Oak Hill High School

Accomplishments: National Honor Society

Future Plans: Plans to attend the University of Rio Grande in the Fall

Extracurriculars: Member of the Oak Hill High School E-Sports team

Parents' Names: David and Stephanie Rife

