Graduates Name: Cassidy King
School: Vinton County
Accomplishments: Graduating Buckeye Hills with a certificate I’m Criminal Justice. Carried a 4.0 her senior year. 10 year member of Hamden engineers 4h Club. Winning reserve senior Showman in the 2019-2020 fair. Won 3rd in state for CPR.
Future Plans: Plans on going to the marines. And later becoming a K9 officer.
Extracurriculars: 4h loves showing hogs. Soccer, Pageants.
Favorite Quote: I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. Philippians 4:13
Advice To Future Generations: It is up to us to live up to the legacy that was left for us, and to leave a legacy that is worthy of our children and of future generations.
