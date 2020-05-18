Cassidy King

Graduates Name: Cassidy King

School: Vinton County

Accomplishments: Graduating Buckeye Hills with a certificate I’m Criminal Justice. Carried a 4.0 her senior year. 10 year member of Hamden engineers 4h Club. Winning reserve senior Showman in the 2019-2020 fair. Won 3rd in state for CPR.

Future Plans: Plans on going to the marines. And later becoming a K9 officer.

Extracurriculars: 4h loves showing hogs. Soccer, Pageants.

Favorite Quote: I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. Philippians 4:13

Advice To Future Generations: It is up to us to live up to the legacy that was left for us, and to leave a legacy that is worthy of our children and of future generations.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments