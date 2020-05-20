Courtney Madison Winnett

Graduates Name: Courtney Madison Winnett

School: Vinton County High School

Future Plans: Plan to attend Columbus State in the fall to study Political Science.

Favorite Quote: Not all storms come to disrupt, some come to clear your path.

Favorite Memory: When we prank called Walmart and told them we built a toilet paper fort and got stuck we asked them to send someone to help us. They said it happens all the time.

Advice To Future Generations: WASH YOUR DARN HANDS

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments