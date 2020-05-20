Graduates Name: Courtney Madison Winnett
School: Vinton County High School
Future Plans: Plan to attend Columbus State in the fall to study Political Science.
Favorite Quote: Not all storms come to disrupt, some come to clear your path.
Favorite Memory: When we prank called Walmart and told them we built a toilet paper fort and got stuck we asked them to send someone to help us. They said it happens all the time.
Advice To Future Generations: WASH YOUR DARN HANDS
