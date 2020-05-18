Maylea Olivia Huff

Graduates Name: Maylea Olivia Huff

School: Vinton County High

Accomplishments: Maylea shares the school pole vault record and is a member of the 4x100 team that now holds the school record, and was a State Qualifier for the 2020 indoor track season. She is a member of the National Honor's Society, passed the Spanish Seal of Biliteracy, and is a member of Spanish Club.

Future Plans: Maylea will attend Ohio University Chillicothe. She will obtain a Bachelor's in Nursing and then continue on with schooling to become a Nurse Practitioner.

Extracurriculars: Volleyball, Track and Field, Spanish Club, and 4-H.

Favorite Quote: Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations.

Favorite Memory: Being the only runner from our school that qualified for regionals my freshman year of track and our volleyball team winning the TVC and Sectional Championships for the first time in many years.

Advice To Future Generations: Play every game like it may be your last.

