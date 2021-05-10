Shayla Aubrie Alcorn

Graduate's Name: Shayla Aubrie Alcorn

School: Vinton County High School

Accomplishments: 4 year marching band , national honor society , miss congeniality of the wild turkey festival 2019 , jv and varsity cheer ( before covid )

Future Plans: Shayla will be attending Columbia college of Chicago majoring in journalism

Extracurriculars: Shayla enjoys spending time with family , photography , writing , and being adventurous

Favorite Quote: “Success is liking yourself, liking what you do, and liking how you do it.”

- Maya Angelou

Favorite Memory: Grandmother

Advice To Future Generations: Stay true to yourself love yourself and be kind

Parents' Names: Movina Alcorn and David Richardson

