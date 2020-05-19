Graduates Name: Cory Wagner
School: Wellston High School
Accomplishments: Played football and earned a varsity letter his senior year. Was on the bowling team. Was accepted into Shawnee State University filling his graduation.
Future Plans: To become a police officer and serve his community.
Extracurriculars: Football, bowling
Favorite Quote: What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.
QUARANTINE CLASS 2020
Favorite Memory: Getting voted homecoming king and the homecoming football game.
Advice To Future Generations: Study hard, follow rules and you will achieve all of your dreams and goals in life.
