Cory Wagner

Graduates Name: Cory Wagner

School: Wellston High School

Accomplishments: Played football and earned a varsity letter his senior year. Was on the bowling team. Was accepted into Shawnee State University filling his graduation.

Future Plans: To become a police officer and serve his community.

Extracurriculars: Football, bowling

Favorite Quote: What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

QUARANTINE CLASS 2020

Favorite Memory: Getting voted homecoming king and the homecoming football game.

Advice To Future Generations: Study hard, follow rules and you will achieve all of your dreams and goals in life.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments